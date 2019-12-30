OSU vs. ORU 031

Oral Roberts’ Keni Jo Lippe dribbles into the paint against Oklahoma State Dec. 20 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. ORU is at home Tuesday to face Rogers State. 

DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Rogers State at Oral Roberts

Noon Tuesday, Mabee Center

ORU (4-8)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Garvie 5-8 8.1 2.3

G Kirkhart 5-9 3.4 2.4

G Lippe 5-9 18.1 7.3

G Torrey 5-11 14.1 2.8

C Brotons 6-4 9.4 6.7

Rogers State (2-10)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Ali.Brown 5-8 8.0 4.4

G Aly.Brown 5-7 4.6 3.2

G Gajdosova 5-8 9.1 4.2

G Thompson 5-7 8.5 2.8

F Kliewer 5-10 7.4 5.0

Notes: Both teams enter Tuesday on losing streaks, as Oral Roberts has lost four games in a row and RSU has dropped its past seven. … A loss would leave ORU without a win in the month of December. … Adair native Keni Jo Lippe is the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer, averaging 18.1 points a game. … RSU’s leading scorer Vanessa Gajdosova, who averages 9.1 points a game, is from Slovakia.

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.