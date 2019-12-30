WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rogers State at Oral Roberts
Noon Tuesday, Mabee Center
ORU (4-8)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Garvie 5-8 8.1 2.3
G Kirkhart 5-9 3.4 2.4
G Lippe 5-9 18.1 7.3
G Torrey 5-11 14.1 2.8
C Brotons 6-4 9.4 6.7
Rogers State (2-10)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Ali.Brown 5-8 8.0 4.4
G Aly.Brown 5-7 4.6 3.2
G Gajdosova 5-8 9.1 4.2
G Thompson 5-7 8.5 2.8
F Kliewer 5-10 7.4 5.0
Notes: Both teams enter Tuesday on losing streaks, as Oral Roberts has lost four games in a row and RSU has dropped its past seven. … A loss would leave ORU without a win in the month of December. … Adair native Keni Jo Lippe is the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer, averaging 18.1 points a game. … RSU’s leading scorer Vanessa Gajdosova, who averages 9.1 points a game, is from Slovakia.