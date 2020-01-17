Keni JoLippe

ORU AT Western Illinois

4:30 p.m. Saturday

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois

ORU (8-10, 3-2 Summit)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Kirkhart;5-9;4.2;2.8

G;Lippe;5-9;18.5;7.1

G;Torrey; 5-11;12.8;2.6

F;Holt;6-3;7.0;5.3

C;Brotons;6-4;9.3;6.2

Western Illinois (9-9, 3-2)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Flores;5-9;5.8;2.8

G;Gilmore;5-10;7.9;3.1

G;Kaufmann;5-8;16.6;5.2

G;Nichols;5-10;9.1;4.0

F;Zars;6-2;8.3;10.2

Notes: ORU has won three straight Summit League games after starting 0-2. ... Western Illinois has won two in a row. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. Senior guard Olivia Kaufmann leads Western Illinois with 16.6 points a game.

