ORU AT Western Illinois
Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois
Western Illinois (9-9, 3-2)
Notes: ORU has won three straight Summit League games after starting 0-2. ... Western Illinois has won two in a row. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. Senior guard Olivia Kaufmann leads Western Illinois with 16.6 points a game.
Gallery: Get to know this year's roster
Montserrat Brotons
Center ¦ 6-4
Class: Senior Hometown: Cocentaina, Spain High school: Instituto Joaquim Blume Bio: Competed in 30 games and made 25 starts, averaging 16.4 minutes per game and 4.8 points during the 2018-19 season.
Major: Marketing
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Raelene Eddens
Forward ¦ 5-11
Class: Redshirt freshman Hometown: Luther, Oklahoma High school: Homeschooled Bio: Did not play her freshman season due to redshirt. Played for the OKC Storm.
Major: Accounting
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Sarah Garvie
Guard ¦ 5-8
Class: Senior Hometown: Burlington, Oklahoma High school: Burlington High School Bio: Competed in 29 games and made one start, averaging 13.6 minutes and 4.5 points per game during the 2018-19 season.
Major: Nursing
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Jentry Holt
Forward ¦ 6-3
Class: Redshirt senior Hometown: Elgin, Oklahoma High school: Elgin High School
Bio: Transferred to ORU as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. Will be eligible to compete during the 2019-20 season.
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Katie Kirkhart
Guard ¦ 5-9
Class: Junior Hometown: Muskogee, Oklahoma High school: Hilldale High School
Bio: Made 10 starts and saw action in 30 games, averaging 14.7 minutes per game during the 2018-19 season.
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Keni Jo Lippe
Guard ¦ 5-9
Class: Junior Hometown: Adair, Oklahoma High school: Adair High School Bio: Made 21 starts in her 31 games during the 2018-19 season.
Major: Nursing
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Regan Schumacher
Center ¦ 6-2
Class: Junior Hometown: Olathe, Kansas High school: Olathe East High School Bio: Made six started in her 31 games played, averaging 4.5 points per game and 20.9 minutes during the 2018-19 season.
Major: Communications
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Rachel Skalnik
Guard ¦ 5-8
Class: Senior Hometown: Owasso, Oklahoma High school: Owasso High School
Bio: Played in 27 games during her junior year.
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Gem Summers
Guard ¦ 5-9
Class: Freshman Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma High school: Victory Christian School Bio: A dual sport star in high school, selected to the 2017 and 2018 All-State Volleyball Team.
Major: Biology
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Nena Taylor
Guard ¦ 5-8
Class: Freshman Hometown: Parsons, Kansas High school: Parsons High School Bio: Logged 1,331 points, 565 rebounds, 103 assists and 218 steals in high school.
Major: Education
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Rylie Torrey
Guard ¦ 5-11
Class: Redshirt senior Hometown: Locust Grove, Oklahoma High school: Locust Grove High School Bio: Made 23 starts in her 27 games played, averaging 8 points per game and 27.5 minutes during the 2018-19 season.
Major: Sports management
Photo provided by ORU athletics
Meet the coaching staff
Head coach: Misti Cussen Associate head coach: Kyron Stokes Assistant coaches: Lee Mayberry, Jaci Inman Assistant director/sports performance: Tyler Beckman
Assistant athletic trainer: Melissa Medley
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Dekota Gregory
918-581-8355
dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @dekotagregory