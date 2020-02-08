WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts at North Dakota State
1 p.m. Sunday, Scheels Center, Fargo, N.D. • KRXO-107.9
ORal Roberts (10-13, 5-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Kirkhart 5-9 4.5 2.8
G Lippe 5-9 18.3 7.5
G Torrey 5-11 12.2 2.3
F Holt 6-3 7.4 5.2
C Brotons 6-4 9.7 5.8
No. Dakota St. (7-15, 4-6)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Cobbins 6-0 9.4 3.3
G Rimdal 6-0 2.4 1.2
G Zivaljevic 5-10 8.9 4.4
F Dietz 6-3 12.0 8.0
F Nudell 5-10 9.1 5.7
Notes: Oral Roberts started its trip through North Dakota with an 86-72 victory against North Dakota on Friday night. … Senior center Montserrat Brotons scored a career-high 20 points in the win, increasing her season average to 9.7 ppg. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles with 18.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. … Junior forward Emily Dietz is the only North Dakota State player averaging double-digits at 12 ppg.