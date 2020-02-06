Oral Roberts at North Dakota

7 p.m. Friday, Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota

KRXO-107.9

ORU (9-13, 4-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Kirkhart;5-9;4.4;2.8

G;Lippe;5-9;18.4;7.3

G;Torrey; 5-11;12.4;2.3

F;Holt;6-3;7.0;4.8

C;Brotons;6-4;9.2;5.9

North Dakota (14-8, 5-4)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;A.Jarnot;5-7;6.3;2.8

G;Orth;5-10;5.3;2.7

F;Fleecs;6-2;12.4;5.1

F;J.Jarnot;6-1;9.5;6.8

F;Zander;5-10;5.3;3.3

Notes: ORU won the last meeting with North Dakota, 75-52, on Jan. 11 at the Mabee Center. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles with 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds a game. … North Dakota is led by junior forward Julia Fleecs, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

