Oral Roberts at North Dakota
7 p.m. Friday, Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota
KRXO-107.9
ORU (9-13, 4-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Kirkhart;5-9;4.4;2.8
G;Lippe;5-9;18.4;7.3
G;Torrey; 5-11;12.4;2.3
F;Holt;6-3;7.0;4.8
C;Brotons;6-4;9.2;5.9
North Dakota (14-8, 5-4)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;A.Jarnot;5-7;6.3;2.8
G;Orth;5-10;5.3;2.7
F;Fleecs;6-2;12.4;5.1
F;J.Jarnot;6-1;9.5;6.8
F;Zander;5-10;5.3;3.3
Notes: ORU won the last meeting with North Dakota, 75-52, on Jan. 11 at the Mabee Center. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles with 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds a game. … North Dakota is led by junior forward Julia Fleecs, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.