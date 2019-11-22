WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Houston Baptist at ORU
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;M.Gore;5-7;5.5;2.7
G;Garvie; 5-8;9.0;2.3
G;Lippe;5-9;19.0;7.2
F;Torrey; 5-11;15.0;2.8
C;Brotons;6-4;6.2;6.8
HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Jones;5-10;5.0;3.0
G;Valdez-Crader;5-5;6.0;3.3
G;Wilson;5-6;6.5;3.8
C;Nzoiwu;6-3;1.5;3.0
C;Sutherland;6-4;2.5;3.0
Notes: This is Native American Heritage Day and the Golden Eagles will wear the Nike N7 uniforms. ... After starting the season 3-0, Oral Roberts has lost three in a row, to Arkansas, Kansas State and Tulsa, respectively. … The Golden Eagles lost to TU on Thursday 67-65 on a buzzer-beating layup. … Adair’s Keni Jo Lippe leads ORU in scoring (19 points) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds. ... Rylie Torrey is averaging 15 ppg. ... Houston Baptist (2-2) has lost two in a row. Timia Jefferson comes in averaging 18 ppg.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World