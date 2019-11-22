Oral Roberts vs Tulsa

Oral Roberts guard Keni Jo Lippe (right), defending against Tulsa's Desiree Lewis on Thursday, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (19 ppg) and rebounding (7.2 rpg). IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Houston Baptist at ORU

2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

ORAL ROBERTS (3-3)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;M.Gore;5-7;5.5;2.7

G;Garvie; 5-8;9.0;2.3

G;Lippe;5-9;19.0;7.2

F;Torrey; 5-11;15.0;2.8

C;Brotons;6-4;6.2;6.8

HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-2)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Jones;5-10;5.0;3.0

G;Valdez-Crader;5-5;6.0;3.3

G;Wilson;5-6;6.5;3.8

C;Nzoiwu;6-3;1.5;3.0

C;Sutherland;6-4;2.5;3.0

Notes: This is Native American Heritage Day and the Golden Eagles will wear the Nike N7 uniforms. ... After starting the season 3-0, Oral Roberts has lost three in a row, to Arkansas, Kansas State and Tulsa, respectively. … The Golden Eagles lost to TU on Thursday  67-65 on a buzzer-beating layup. … Adair’s Keni Jo Lippe leads ORU in scoring (19 points) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds. ... Rylie Torrey is averaging 15 ppg. ... Houston Baptist (2-2) has lost two in a row. Timia Jefferson comes in averaging 18 ppg.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

