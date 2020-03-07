WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Western Illinois
Summit League Championship quarterfinals
Noon Sunday, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
KRXO-107.9
Western Illinois (15-14, 9-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gilmore;5-10;8.0;3.2
G;Flores;5-9;6.4;2.8
G;Kaufmann;5-8;16.7;5.2
G;Nichols;5-10;12.2;3.2
F;Zars;6-2; 9.1;9.0
ORU (14-15, 9-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Kirkhart;5-9;5.3;2.8
G;Lippe;5-9;18.6;7.8
G;Torrey; 5-11;11.7;2.2
F;Holt;6-3;8.1;4.9
C;Brotons;6-4;10.5;5.7
Notes: ORU played Western Illinois just last week, on Feb. 27, winning 71-60. … Keni Jo Lippe, who was named to the All-Summit League Team this week, leads ORU with 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. … Senior guard Olivia Kaufmann leads Western Illinois with 16.7 points a game. … Kaufmann scored at least 20 points in both meetings against the Golden Eagles this season. … The winner of ORU and Western Illinois will play top seed South Dakota at noon Monday.