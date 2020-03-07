WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
(4) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Western Illinois
Summit League Tournament quarterfinals • Noon Sunday, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center • Sioux Falls, S.D. • KRXO-107.9
W. Illinois (15-14, 9-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gilmore 5-10 8.0 3.2
G Flores 5-9 6.4 2.8
G Kaufmann 5-8 16.7 5.2
G Nichols 5-10 12.2 3.2
F Zars 6-2 9.1 9.0
Oral Roberts(14-15, 9-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Kirkhart 5-9 5.3 2.8
G Lippe 5-9 18.6 7.8
G Torrey 5-11 11.7 2.2
F Holt 6-3 8.1 4.9
C Brotons 6-4 10.5 5.7
Notes: Oral Roberts played Western Illinois on Feb. 27, winning 71-60. … Keni Jo Lippe, who was named to the All-Summit League first team this week, leads the Golden Eagles with 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. ... ORU’s Montserrat Brotons and Rylie Torrey earned honorable mention. ... Senior guard Olivia Kaufmann leads Western Illinois in scoring with 16.7 ppg. … Kaufmann scored at least 20 points in both meetings against the Golden Eagles this season. … The winner of ORU and Western Illinois will play top seed South Dakota at noon Monday.