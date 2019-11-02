Keni Jo Lippe scored 24 points to lead three Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles won 82-28 over Friends in the team's lone exhibition game, Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Center.
Lippe was 6-for-11 from the field and 12-for-14 from the free-throw line. Karly Gore and Katie Kirkhart came off the bench to score 14 and 11 points, respectively for ORU.
Friends, an NAIA program from Wichita, Kansas, scored the first basket of the game for its only lead. ORU responded with a 19-0 run to close out the quarter and led 24-4 after the first period. The lead was 43-16 at halftime and reached as many as 57 points in the second half.
ORU shot just 33.3% (27-for-81) from the field, but held Friends to 15.8% (9-for-57) shooting. ORU also forced 37 turnovers and outrebounded the Falcons 62-44.
The Golden Eagles open the regular season at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Central Christian at the Mabee Center.