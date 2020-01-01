WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at S.D. State
6 p.m. Thursday, Frost Arena, Brookings, S.D.
ORU (5-8, 0-0 SL)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Garvie 5-8 7.9 2.2
G Kirkhart 5-9 3.7 2.8
G Lippe 5-9 18.2 7.2
G Torrey 5-11 13.2 2.7
C Brotons 6-4 9.8 6.7
SDSU (9-6, 1-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Jensen 5-10 6.5 3.3
G Theuninck 5-7 4.9 2.5
F Nelson 6-1 8.8 3.9
F Larson 6-2 11.5 4.6
F Burckhard 6-0 13.4 5.5
Notes: Oral Roberts ended a four-game losing streak with a win Tuesday against Rogers State. … The Golden Eagles’ matchup with SDSU will start Summit League play and also be their second of three games within five days this week. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe has led ORU in scoring most of the season, averaging 18.2 points a game. She also is ORU’s top rebounder (7.3). ... Rylie Torrey is averaging 14.1 ppg for ORU and is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. ... The Jackrabbits already have a league win, 68-51 over Omaha, behind Paiton Burckhard’s 21 points.