WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wichita State at ORU
7 p.m. Monday, Mabee Center
Oral Roberts (2-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Garvie 5-8 10.0 1.5
G M. Gore 5-7 1.0 2.5
G Lippe 5-9 18.5 8.5
G Torrey 5-11 18.0 3.5
C Brotons 6-4 6.0 8.0
Wichita State (0-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Brewer 5-11 11.0 2.0
G Bremaud 5-10 6.0 1.0
G Bastin 5-7 9.0 3.0
F Colbert 6-2 12.0 5.0
F Prince 6-1 4.0 6.0
Notes: Oral Roberts has started its season 2-0 with wins over Central Christian and Texas State. … Rylie Torrey led all scorers against Texas State with 21 points. … Keni Jo Lippe has led the Golden Eagles in scoring early this season, averaging 18.5 points a game.