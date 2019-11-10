WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wichita State at ORU

7 p.m. Monday, Mabee Center

Oral Roberts (2-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Garvie 5-8 10.0 1.5

G M. Gore 5-7 1.0 2.5

G Lippe 5-9 18.5 8.5

G Torrey 5-11 18.0 3.5

C Brotons 6-4 6.0 8.0

Wichita State (0-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Brewer 5-11 11.0 2.0

G Bremaud 5-10 6.0 1.0

G Bastin 5-7 9.0 3.0

F Colbert 6-2 12.0 5.0

F Prince 6-1 4.0 6.0

Notes: Oral Roberts has started its season 2-0 with wins over Central Christian and Texas State. … Rylie Torrey led all scorers against Texas State with 21 points. … Keni Jo Lippe has led the Golden Eagles in scoring early this season, averaging 18.5 points a game.

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.