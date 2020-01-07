JentryHolt

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Wednesday,

Mabee Center

ORU (5-10, 0-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Kirkhart 5-9 3.8 2.6

G Lippe 5-9 18.0 6.9

G Torrey 5-11 12.8 2.8

F Holt 6-3 6.7 4.7

C Brotons 6-4 9.1 6.4

NDSU (3-11, 0-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Cobbins 6-0 7.7 3.4

G Gaislerova 5-11 13.6 3.6

G Zivaljevic 5-10 9.7 4.2

F Dietz 6-3 13.4 9.1

F Nudell 5-10 8.6 4.9

Notes: Oral Roberts is still seeking its first Summit League win of the season. … Oklahoma State transfer and Elgin High School graduate Jentry Holt is averaging 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in three starts since making her ORU debut against Rogers State Dec. 31. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe, from Adair, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (18 ppg.). … Junior guard Michelle Gaislerova leads NDSU in scoring, averaging 13.6 points a game.

