WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North Dakota State at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Wednesday,
Mabee Center
ORU (5-10, 0-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Kirkhart 5-9 3.8 2.6
G Lippe 5-9 18.0 6.9
G Torrey 5-11 12.8 2.8
F Holt 6-3 6.7 4.7
C Brotons 6-4 9.1 6.4
NDSU (3-11, 0-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Cobbins 6-0 7.7 3.4
G Gaislerova 5-11 13.6 3.6
G Zivaljevic 5-10 9.7 4.2
F Dietz 6-3 13.4 9.1
F Nudell 5-10 8.6 4.9
Notes: Oral Roberts is still seeking its first Summit League win of the season. … Oklahoma State transfer and Elgin High School graduate Jentry Holt is averaging 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in three starts since making her ORU debut against Rogers State Dec. 31. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe, from Adair, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (18 ppg.). … Junior guard Michelle Gaislerova leads NDSU in scoring, averaging 13.6 points a game.