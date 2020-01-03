WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts at Omaha
2 p.m. Saturday, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
ORAL ROBERTS (5-9, 0-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Garvie 5-8 7.6 2.2
G Kirkhart 5-9 3.8 2.7
G Lippe 5-9 18.0 7.1
G Torrey 5-11 13.0 2.9
C Brotons 6-4 9.3 6.4
OMAHA (5-9, 0-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Ekdahl 5-7 5.2 2.5
G Ogier 6-0 7.2 5.4
G Killian 5-10 9.6 4.6
F Filer 6-0 7.0 4.9
C Murdie 6-3 7.4 5.9
Notes: Heading to Omaha, ORU still hasn’t notched a road win this season and is 0-8 away from the Mabee Center. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe is the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer (18 points per game) and rebounder (7.1). … Senior guard Rylie Torrey (13 ppg) is the only other ORU player averaging more than 10 points. … Omaha doesn’t have a player in its starting lineup averaging double digits. Junior guard Claire Killian leads the Mavericks in scoring at 9.6 ppg.