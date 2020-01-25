WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at No. 24 South Dakota
1 p.m. Sunday, Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D.
KRXO-107.9, ESPN+
Oral Roberts (8-11, 3-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Kirkhart 5-9 4.2 2.8
G Lippe 5-9 18.4 7.3
G Torrey 5-11 13.0 2.5
F Holt 6-3 7.1 5.3
C Brotons 6-4 9.4 6.4
South Dakota (18-2, 7-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Arens 5-9 9.7 3.4
G Duffy 6-0 16.9 6.3
G Lamb 5-10 10.4 3.5
G McKeever 5-6 8.4 3.3
C Sjerven 6-3 12.5 6.6
Notes: Oral Roberts is seeking its first win at South Dakota since 2011 and first win over the Coyotes overall since 2016. USD, picked to win the Summit League in a preseason poll of conference coaches, leads the all-time series 11-3. ... Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe averages a team-best 18.4 points per game for ORU. Rylie Torrey is averaging 13 ppg. … South Dakota, which is on a seven-game winning streak, hasn’t lost since Dec. 22 to then-No. 5 South Carolina 73-60. ... Senior guard Ciara Duffy leads South Dakota in scoring at 16.9 ppg.