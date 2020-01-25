WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ORU at No. 24 South Dakota

1 p.m. Sunday, Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D.

KRXO-107.9, ESPN+

Oral Roberts (8-11, 3-3)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Kirkhart 5-9 4.2 2.8

G Lippe 5-9 18.4 7.3

G Torrey 5-11 13.0 2.5

F Holt 6-3 7.1 5.3

C Brotons 6-4 9.4 6.4

South Dakota (18-2, 7-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Arens 5-9 9.7 3.4

G Duffy 6-0 16.9 6.3

G Lamb 5-10 10.4 3.5

G McKeever 5-6 8.4 3.3

C Sjerven 6-3 12.5 6.6

Notes: Oral Roberts is seeking its first win at South Dakota since 2011 and first win over the Coyotes overall since 2016. USD, picked to win the Summit League in a preseason poll of conference coaches, leads the all-time series 11-3. ... Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe averages a team-best 18.4 points per game for ORU. Rylie Torrey is averaging 13 ppg. … South Dakota, which is on a seven-game winning streak, hasn’t lost since Dec. 22 to then-No. 5 South Carolina 73-60. ... Senior guard Ciara Duffy leads South Dakota in scoring at 16.9 ppg.