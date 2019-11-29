WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sam Houston St. at ORU

2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

ORAL ROBERTS (3-4)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;M.Gore;5-7;5.1;2.6

G;Garvie; 5-8;9.0;2.0

G;Lippe;5-9;20.1;6.9

F;Torrey; 5-11;14.6;3.1

C;Brotons;6-4;7.6;7.4

SAM HOUSTON (2-2)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Oramas;5-5;13.0;4.3

G;Walker;5-7;10.3;1.3

F;Haynes;5-10;4.5;6.8

F;Leggett;5-11;15.8;6.0

C;McKinney;6-2;8.5;9.0

Notes: Oral Roberts has lost four games in row since winning its first three. All but one of ORU’s losses came on the road, making the Golden Eagles 3-1 at the Mabee Center. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe has led the Golden Eagles in scoring most of the season and is averaging 20.1 points a game. … Forward Amber Leggett is Sam Houston State’s leading scorer, averaging 15.8 ppg.