Nena Taylor scored a career-high 16 points off the bench, leading five Oral Roberts players in double figures Saturday in a 75-52 Summit League victory over North Dakota at the Mabee Center.
Taylor was 5-for-13 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds and two assists as the Golden Eagles improved to 7-10 overall and 2-2 in the Summit League.
Rylie Torrey and Keni Jo Lippe each had 13 points for ORU, Montserrat Brotons added 12 and Jentry Holt 10.
Holt and Regan Schumacher each grabbed 10 rebounds. It was Holt’s first career double-double.
Schumacher had a career-best four blocks.
The Golden Eagles outrebounded North Dakota 54-34 and held the Fighting Hawks to 27.3% (18-for-66) shooting from the field.
North Dakota (12-5, 3-1) took its first conference loss of the season, and did not have a player score in double figures. Maggie Manson and Lilly Keplin each scored nine points.
Oral Roberts plays at Purdue Fort Wayne at 6 p.m. Thursday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
ORU 75, NORTH DAKOTA 52
North Dakota 6 23 11 12 — 52
Oral Roberts 13 22 21 19 — 75
North Dakota (12-5, 3-1): J. Jarnot 1-4 1-2 3, Zander 1-5 0-0 2, Fleecs 2-12 4-5 8, Orth 4-7 0-0 8, A. Jarnot 3-7 0-3 6, Manson 3-7 1-1 9, Borowicz 0-10 2-2 2, Keplin 3-8 0-0 9, Reinke 1-3 2-2 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Vanloo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 18-66 10-15 52.
Oral Roberts (7-10, 2-2): Holt 5-11 0-0 10, Brotons 6-9 0-0 12, Kirkhart 2-4 1-1 5, Torrey 5-8 0-0 13, Lippe 3-11 6-7 13, Taylor 5-13 4-4 16, Summers 0-0 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-0 3-4 3, Schumacher 1-6 1-2 3, Garvie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 15-18 75.
3-point goals: UND 6-27 (Keplin 3-6, Manson 2-4, Reinke 1-1, Borowicz 0-6, Fleecs 0-3, Zander 0-2, J. Jarnot 0-2, A. Jarnot 0-2, Vanloo 0-1), ORU 6-16 (Torrey 3-6, Taylor 2-5, Lippe 1-3, Garvie 0-2). Rebounds: UND 34 (Fleecs 6), ORU 54 (Holt, Schumacher 10). Assists: UND 6 (A. Jarnot 3), ORU 13 (Lippe, Schumacher 3). Steals: UND 6 (A. Jarnot 3), ORU 8 (Torrey, Garvie, Taylor 2). Total fouls: UND 17, ORU 17. Fouled out: ORU, Torrey. A: 1,141.