MACOMB, Ill. — Keni Jo Lippe became the 21st player in Oral Roberts women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points on Saturday, topping the mark in the Golden Eagles’ 75-61 loss to Western Illinois.
Lippe, a junior from Adair, scored 16 points, and also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Golden Eagles (8-11, 3-3 Summit League) trailed by five after one quarter. Things got worse for the visitors, though, as the Leathernecks (10-9, 4-2) went on an 18-4 run as ORU went cold from the field.
Western Illinois led 39-22 at halftime, as ORU shot just 28% in the half. The Golden Eagles trailed by 25 after three quarters before cutting into the deficit in the fourth.
Rylie Torrey also scored 16 for OSU, and Montserrat Brotons also had 10 rebounds. Olivia Kaufmann led WIU with 21 points.
ORU is off until Jan. 26 at South Dakota.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 75, ORU 61
ORAL ROBERTS (8-11, 3-3): Holt 4-9 0-0 8, Brotons 5-12 0-0 10, Kirkhart 0-4 4-6 4, Torrey 5-13 2-2 16, Lippe 4-11 8-9 16, Taylor 2-3 0-2 5, Summers 0-0 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-6 1-2 1, Garvie 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 20-62 16-23 61.
WESTERN ILLINOIS (10-9, 4-2): Zars 3-7 4-6 11, Flores 1-6 2-2 4, Nichols 5-10 8-10 18, Kaufmann 8-13 4-8 21, Gilmore 3-7 1-2 8, Dins 2-5 0-0 4, Courier 0-0 0-0 0, Lutz 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0, Gudinger 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 25-58 19-28 75.
3-point goals: ORU 5-21 (Torrey 4-8, Taylor 1-2, Skalnik 0-4, Garvie 0-4, Lippe 0-2, Kirkhart 0-1); WIU 6-21 (Pryor 3-7, Kaufmann 1-4, Gilmore 1-3, Zars 1-1, Flores 0-2, Dins 0-2, Nichols 0-1, Lutz 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 43 (Brotons, Lippe 10), WIU 41 (Zars 10). Assists: ORU 7 (Skalnik 2), WIU 11 (Flores 3). Total fouls: ORU 24, WIU 17. Fouled out: ORU, Kirkhart. A: 604.