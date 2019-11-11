Led by Rylie Torrey’s career-high 22 points, the Oral Roberts women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 Monday night with a 79-66 win over Wichita State at the Mabee Center.
Trailing 21-20 early in the second quarter, the Golden Eagles went on an 11-0 run to seize control. ORU led 37-25 at halftime and pushed its margin to as many as 19 points in the second half en route to claiming the victory.
Torrey was 6-for-11 from 3-point range and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Sarah Garvie added 17 points, including four 3-pointers; and Macy Gore had 16 points with three 3s and was 5-for-5 from the foul line. Montserrat Brotons had 8 points and 9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
As a team, ORU shot 16-for-17 (94.1%) from the line and was 13-for-30 (43.3%) from 3-point range.
DJ McCarty scored 17 points off the bench to pace Wichita State (0-2).
The Golden Eagles hit the road for the first time this season on Thursday, playing Arkansas in a 7 p.m. tip in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
ORU 79, WICHITA STATE 66
Wichita State 18 7 20 21 — 66
ORU 20 17 22 20 — 79
WICHITA STATE (0-2): Prince 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Bremaud 6-12 0-0 15, Brewer 1-7 0-0 2, Bastin 1-3 0-0 2, Forrest 1-5 0-0 2, McCarty 7-13 0-0 17, Reid 0-3 0-0 0, Kirven 1-1 1-4 3, Hampton 5-8 0-0 11, Colbert 2-4 0-1 4, Henderson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 29-68 1-5 66.
ORAL ROBERTS (3-0): Brotons 4-8 0-0 8, Torrey 6-17 4-4 22, M. Gore 4-8 5-5 16, Garvie 5-14 3-4 17, Lippe 3-5 2-2 8, Kirkhart 0-2 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-0 0-0 0, Schumacher 1-1 0-0 2, K. Gore 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 25-60 16-17 79.
3-point goals: WSU 7-21 (Bremaud 3-5, McCarty 3-5, Hampton 1-3, Smith 0-3, Reid 0-3, Brewer 0-1, Bastin 0-1), ORU 13-30 (Torrey 6-11, Garvie 4-11, M. Gore 3-5, Lippe 0-2, K. Gore 0-1). Assists: WSU 8 (Bastin 4), ORU 18 (M. Gore 5). Fouled out: WSU (Colbert). Total fouls: WSU 16, ORU 12. Rebounds: WSU 37 (Bastin 7), ORU 39 (Brotons 9). Technical fouls: None. A: 1,170.