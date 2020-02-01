The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team dropped its first Summit League home game of the season Saturday, 76-61 to South Dakota State at the Mabee Center.
Keni Jo Lippe led ORU (9-13, 4-5) with 24 points, including 10-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Montserrat Brotons (14 points) and Regan Schumacher (11) also scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles.
Tagyn Larson led SDSU (17-7, 9-1) with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Megan Bultsma added 15 points and Sydney Stapleton had 11.
ORU led 12-8 after one quarter, but the Jackrabbits would score the first nine points of the second quarter to take the lead. South Dakota State would outscore ORU 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 12-point lead by halftime, and never looked back.
The Golden Eagles shot 85% (17-for-20) from the foul line, but hit only 21-of-59 (35.6%) from the field and made only 2-of16 (12.5%) 3-point tries. The Golden Eagles were also out-rebounded 50-27, the first time ORU was outclassed on the boards in conference play this season.
ORU plays North Dakota at 7 p.m. Friday in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
SDSU 76, ORU 61
SDSU;8;25;25;18;--;76
ORU;12;9;17;23;--;61
South Dakota State: Nelson 3-8 0-0 6, Larson 7-17 1-1 17, Burckhard 3-6 3-3 9, Jensen 1-5 0-0 3, Irwin 4-8 0-0 9, Theuninck 2-4 0-0 6, Rongisch 0-0 0-0 0, Ferrand 0-1 0-0 0, Stapleton 3-6 3-4 11, Bultsma 6-10 3-3 15, Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 10-11 76.
Oral Roberts: Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Brotons 6-14 2-3 14, Kirkhart 2-6 0-0 4, Torrey 0-4 0-0 0, Lippe 6-17 10-12 24, Summers 2-5 2-2 6, Skalnik 1-3 0-0 2, Schumacher 4-7 3-3 11, Garvie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 17-20 61.
3-point goals: SDSU 8-26 (Larson 2-7, Stapleton 2-5, Theuninck 2-4, Jensen 1-3, Irwin 1-3, Nelson 0-3, Burckhard 0-1), ORU 2-16 (Lippe 2-6, Torrey 0-4, Summers 0-2, Kirkhart 0-2, Skalnik 0-1, Garvie 0-1). Assists: SDSU 20 (Theuninck 5), ORU 9 (Lippe 3). Rebounds: SDSU 50 (Larson 14), ORU 27 (Schumacher 7). Total fouls: SDSU 19, ORU 17. Fouled out: Nelson, SDSU. Technical fouls: None. A: 1,303.