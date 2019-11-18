A slow start didn’t get much better for the Oral Roberts women Monday night in a 109-69 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
ORU (3-2) fell behind 9-2 less than three minutes in and was down 23-8 with 3:32 left in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles trailed 33-13 after one quarter and 63-32 at halftime. Down 92-50 after three, ORU outscored K-State 19-17 in the fourth quarter.
Keni Jo Lippe led ORU with 24 points and seven rebounds. Lippe was 12-for-17 from the free-throw line. Rylie Torrey was the only other Golden Eagle in double figures, with 13 points.
Christianna Carr led seven Wildcats (3-0) in double figures with 24 points, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Ayoke Lee (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Peyton Williams (11 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles, and Rachel Ranke added 16 points.
ORU shot 29.6% (21-for-71) from the field and was just 5-for-25 (20%) from 3-point range. Kansas State made 10-of-21 3-pointers (47.6%) and 38-of-69 shots overall (55.1%).
ORU plays Tulsa in the Mayor’s Cup game at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Reynolds Center.
KANSAS STATE 109,
ORAL ROBERTS 69
ORU 13 19 18 19 — 69
KSU 33 30 29 17 — 109
ORU (3-2): Brotons 3-7 2-2 8, Torrey 5-12 0-0 13, M. Gore 1-1 0-0 2, Garvie 2-4 0-0 6, Lippe 6-20 12-17 24, Taylor 1-5 2-4 4, Kirkhart 1-12 3-4 5, Summers 0-1 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-3 0-0 0, Schumacher 2-4 1-2 5, K. Gore 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 21-71 22-31 69.
KSU (3-0): Williams 4-7 2-2 11, Lee 8-11 4-7 20, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Ranke 5-10 3-5 16, Carr 6-12 7-8 24, Simmons 3-6 3-3 10, Goodrich 4-8 2-4 10, Wiggins 0-0 1-2 1, Macke 1-2 0-0 2, Beard 5-8 1-2 11, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-69 23-33 109.
3-point goals: ORU 5-25 (Torrey 3-7, Garvie 2-4, Lippe 0-8, Taylor 0-3, Summers 0-1, Skalnik 0-1, K. Gore 0-1), KSU 10-21 (Carr 5-7, Ranke 3-7, Simmons 1-2, Williams 1-1, Harris 0-2, Goodrich 0-2). Rebounds: ORU 41 (Lippe 7), KSU 49 (Williams 13). Assists: ORU 9 (Lippe, Skalnik 2), KSU 27 (Harris 9). Total fouls: ORU 25, KSU 25. Fouled out: Macke, KSU. A: 2,601.