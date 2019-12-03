CEDAR CITY, Utah — A 14-0 run to close out the first half propeled Southern Utah to a 72-58 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday afternoon.
The teams were even at 16 after one quarter, and tied again at 24 when ORU’s Rylie Torrey scored with 5:34 left in the second. But Southern Utah (4-2) scored the final 14 points of the half, starting with a 3-pointer by Claudia Armato at 5:11 and capped by a 3 from Harley Hansen at the buzzer.
The Golden Eagles (4-5) trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half before closing the final margin to 14.
Montserrat Brotons led ORU with 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting. The rest of the lineup shot just 13-for-46 (28.3%). Rebecca Cardenas led the Thunderbirds with 17 points.
The Golden Eagles face Utah at 8 p.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City.
SOUTHERN UTAH 72, ORU 58
Oral Roberts 16 8 16 18 — 58
Southern Utah 16 22 17 17 — 72
ORU (4-5): Brotons 9-11 0-1 18, Torrey 3-10 0-0 7, M. Gore 2-6 0-0 6, Garvie 3-11 2-2 10, Lippe 1-10 6-10 8, Kirkhart 0-0 0-0 0, Summers 0-0 0-0 0, Skalnik 1-5 0-0 3, Schumacher 1-1 0-0 2, K. Gore 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-57 8-13 58.
SOUTHERN UTAH (4-2): Larsen 3-3 0-0 6, Fano 2-2 0-0 5, Cardenas 8-18 0-0 17, Armato 4-6 2-2 11, Hansen 6-11 0-0 14, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Eaton 2-4 2-2 6, Chatman 0-0 0-0 0, Satini 0-0 0-0 0, Lord 0-0 0-0 0, Black 1-1 0-0 2, Robins 1-2 0-0 2, Frandsen 3-3 3-4 9. Totals 30-50 7-8 72.
3-point goals: ORU 6-22 (Garvie 2-7, M. Gore 2-4, Torrey 1-4, Skalnik 1-2, Lippe 0-5); SU 5-13 (Hansen 2-4, Cardenas 1-4, Armato 1-3, Fano 1-1, Eaton 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 20 (Lippe, Skalnik 5); SU 30 (Fano 7). Assists: ORU 15 (Garvie 3, Lippe 3); SU 14 (Cardenas 8). Total fouls: ORU 11; SU 14. A: 1,303.