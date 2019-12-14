LINCOLN, Neb. — The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team led after one quarter on the road at Nebraska of the Big Ten on Saturday, but the Cornhuskers proved too much.
Nebraska (9-1) went on a 13-0 run late in the second quarter to break a tie and went go on to claim a 77-67 victory.
ORU (4-7) fought back from an early eight-point deficit to build a 17-16 lead after one quarter. The score was tied at 25 when the Huskers went on their 13-0 run. Nebraska led 40-30 at halftime and 63-50 after three quarters and would go on to claim the win.
Keni Jo Lippe led the Golden Eagles with 21 points and seven rebounds. Rylie Torrey scored 13 points, Sarah Garvie had 11 and Katie Kirkhart 10. Montserrat Brotons had nine points and seven rebounds.
Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 20 points.
The Huskers outscored ORU 38-22 in the paint and 21-3 off the bench.
ORU visits Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.