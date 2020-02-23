Oral Roberts started cold and and the University of Denver finished strong as the Pioneers pulled away from the Golden Eagles 91-79 Sunday in Denver, Colorado.
Rylie Torrey led the four Golden Eagles (12-15, 7-7 Summit League) in double digits with 15 points, and also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
ORU used a 12-2 run to tie the game at 50 midway thourgh the third quarter and took its first lead of the game at 52-51 on two free throws by Keni Jo Lippe with 4:25 left in the quarter. Denver (13-14, 7-7) held a 64-61 lead at the end of the third and scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from ORU.
Gem Summers scored 12 points for the Golden Eagles, and Katie Kirkhart and Montserrat Brotons both added 10.