WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ORU at No. 23 Arkansas
7 p.m. Thursday, Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.
ORAL ROBERTS (3-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;M.Gore ;5-7;6.0;3.3
G;Garvie;5-8;12.3;1.7
G;Lippe;5-9;15.0;7.3
F;Torrey;5-11;19.3;3.5
C;Brotons;6-4;6.7;8.3
ARKANSAS (2-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Daniels;5-8;11.0;1.0
G;Dungee;5-11;20.5;7.0
G;Ramirez;5-9;12.5;1.5
G;Tolefree;5-8;10.0;3.0
F;Thomas;6-1;10.5;16.0
Notes: Both teams go into Thursday's matchup undefeated, as ORU has wins over Central Christian, Texas State and Wichita State. ... Guard Keni Jo Lippe, from Adair, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15 points a game. ... A win over Arkansas would give ORU its first victory against a Power 5 opponent since the Golden Eagles defeated Arkansas on Dec. 21 2016, in Fayetteville. ... Arkansas' leading scorer, guard Chelsea Dungee (20.5 ppg), is from Sapulpa, where she was Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World