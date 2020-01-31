WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
South Dakota St. at ORU
2 p.m. Saturday
Mabee Center, KRXO-107.9
ORU (9-12, 4-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Kirkhart 5-9 4.4 2.9
G Lippe 5-9 18.1 7.4
G Torrey 5-11 13.0 2.4
F Holt 6-3 7.8 5.1
C Brotons 6-4 9.0 5.9
SDSU (16-7, 8-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Irwin 6-0 7.1 5.1
G Jensen 5-10 6.6 3.4
F Burckhard 6-0 15.0 6.3
F Larson 6-2 11.1 5.4
F Nelson 6-1 9.5 3.8
Notes: The ORU women’s game will be the first of a doubleheader Saturday at the Mabee Center, followed by the men at 7 p.m. … The Golden Eagles have two players averaging double-digit scoring, junior guard Keni Jo Lippe (18.1) and senior guard Rylie Torrey (13.0). … Sophomore forward Paiton Burckhard leads South Dakota State with 15 ppg.
