WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

South Dakota St. at ORU

2 p.m. Saturday

Mabee Center, KRXO-107.9

ORU (9-12, 4-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Kirkhart 5-9 4.4 2.9

G Lippe 5-9 18.1 7.4

G Torrey 5-11 13.0 2.4

F Holt 6-3 7.8 5.1

C Brotons 6-4 9.0 5.9

SDSU (16-7, 8-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Irwin 6-0 7.1 5.1

G Jensen 5-10 6.6 3.4

F Burckhard 6-0 15.0 6.3

F Larson 6-2 11.1 5.4

F Nelson 6-1 9.5 3.8

Notes: The ORU women’s game will be the first of a doubleheader Saturday at the Mabee Center, followed by the men at 7 p.m. … The Golden Eagles have two players averaging double-digit scoring, junior guard Keni Jo Lippe (18.1) and senior guard Rylie Torrey (13.0). … Sophomore forward Paiton Burckhard leads South Dakota State with 15 ppg.

