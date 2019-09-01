Olyvia Dowell scored two goals Sunday to help lead the Oklahoma State women's soccer team to a 4-0 win over Oral Roberts at Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.
Gabriella Coleman scored just 18 seconds into the match to give OSU (2-0-1) an early lead. The match stayed 1-0 until Dowell scored twice, in the 73rd and 75th minutes, respectively, to make it 3-0. Julia Lenhardt put the finishing touches on the win with a goal in the 78th minute.
OSU plays host to Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday. ORU (1-3) plays host to Saint Louis at 7 p.m. Friday.