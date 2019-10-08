Harris Partain scored a hat trick to lead Tulsa to a 3-2 win over crosstown rival Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa. TU moved to 4-5 on the season, while ORU fell to 10-2 overall.
Partain’s hat trick was the first for the Golden Hurricane since 2012 and 15th in school history.
The Golden Hurricane now has a 23-2-1 lead in the all-time series over the Eagles.
“I thought his first two goals were tremendous,” TU cach Tom McIntosh said. “What a great header on the first goal, and it was good to get one off a set piece. The second goal was a really good buildup on the right side as Til Zinnhardt played a great ball, and it was a good run by Partain. Then Partain obviously took his penalty kick well and was composed.
“I thought we moved the ball pretty well tonight, and defended well for the most part. ORU is one of the top 10 attacking teams in the country this year in a lot of statistics and they’ve scored a lot of goals, but we defended them well.”
Partain put Tulsa on the board at the 4:40 mark as he headed in a corner kick taken by Chase Bromstedt, but ORU’s Reed Berry evened the score six minutes later as he put one into the back of the net from left to right.
Partain put TU up once against off a combination from Marcos Moreno and Zinnhardt, and then earned his hat trick on a penalty kick at 78:18.
Vinicius Oliveira made it 3-2 off a corner kick taken by Juan Arias in the 81st minute for the final score.
Partain had a team-best four shots, three of which were on goal, while Bromstedt added two attempts and four others had one shot. Brady Moody logged all 90 minutes in goal and picked up five saves.
Oral Roberts had a 12-10 lead in shots, including a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal, and a 9-3 lead in corner kicks.