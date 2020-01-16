FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Keni Jo Lippe and Rylie Torrey combined for 49 points Thursday to lead Oral Roberts to a 79-73 Summit League win over Indiana University Purdue Fort Wayne.
Lippe scored 10 of her 27 points in the second half. Torrey was scoreless in the third quarter but went 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter for 12 of her 22 points.
Both teams shot well from 3-point range: ORU 10-of-20, IPFW 10-of-19. ORU enjoyed an advantage at the free-throw line, making 21-of-27.
The Golden Eagles (8-10, 3-2) play at Western Illinois at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
ORal Roberts 79, IPFW 73
ORU 13 23 19 24 — 79
IPFW 19 19 12 23 — 73
ORAL ROBERTS (8-10, 3-2): Holt 1-2 0-0 2, Brotons 2-6 4-6 8, Kirkhard 2-5 2-2 6, Torrey 8-14 0-0 22, Lippe 6-19 13-15 27, Taylor 3-9 2-4 8, Schumacher 0-0 0-0 0, Garvie 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-59 21-27 79.
IPFW (4-14, 0-5): Dykstra 2-4 0-0 4, Sanders 5-10 2-2 13, Sellers 1-5 0-0 2, Ott 6-19 8-11 22, Lappenkuper 8-15 3-4 23, Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 3-4 0-0 9, Nicholls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 13-17 73.
3-point goals: ORU 10-20 (Torrey 6-10, Garvie 2-3, Lippe 2-7); IPFW 10-19 (Lappenkuper 4-6, Hughes 3-4, Ott 2-7, Sanders 1-1, Sellers 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 38 (Lippe 9); IPFW 30 (Sanders 9). Assists: ORU 12 (Kirkhart 4, Lippe 4); IPFW 10 (Lappenkuper 6). Total fouls: ORU 17; IPFW 21. A: 216.