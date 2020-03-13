Athletics are canceled for the rest of the academic year at Oral Roberts University. And at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, as well.

The Summit League announced Friday that all spring sports are canceled because of the threat of the spread of COVID-19. The cancellation includes all nonconference, conference and championship events for all league members through the end of the 2019-20 academic school year.

The Big 12 Conference announced later Friday that it also is canceling all conference and nonconference competition for the remainder of the school year.

That news came exactly one week before Big 12 play was to begin in baseball and softball. Oklahoma State’s baseball team was scheduled to open its $65 million O’Brate Stadium next Friday.

All Big 12 team activities — whether organized or voluntary — have been suspended until March 29. The league will re-evaluate at that time.

“The decision (Thursday) to suspend spring sports for the month of March gave the league roughly 24 hours to collect as much information as possible,” Summit League commissioner Tom Douple said in a press release. “After we imposed the suspension, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all its spring championship events.

“Based upon that announcement and discussions with members of our Summit League Presidents’ Council last night and into this morning, we determined it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, our staffs and our fans to proceed with canceling all spring competitions.

ORU men’s basketball coach Paul Mills announced Wednesday on Twitter the team had declined an invitation to play in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) because of COVID-19 concerns, ultimately concluding the Golden Eagles’ basketball season.

As it turned out, all postseason basketball tournaments were canceled later Wednesday.

ORU’s spring sports are baseball, golf, tennis and track and field. The baseball team started its campaign at 6-10 and was scheduled to start conference play this weekend with a home series against South Dakota State.

ORU declined any interview requests Friday, but released to the Tulsa World a statement from athletic director Mike Carter.

“While all of us with ORU Athletics are saddened by the news to cancel all spring sports for this season, we understand the risks involved and why the decision was made regarding this unprecedented and complicated situation,” Carter said in the statement. “At the end of the day, the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the most important thing.”

