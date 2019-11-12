Oral Roberts’ leading scorer found himself coaching from the bench.
Forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi led ORU in scoring and rebounds last season, averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. But Tuesday night in a 74-67 Mayor’s Cup loss to Tulsa at the Reynolds Center, Nzekwesi spent over half of the game on the bench because of foul trouble.
Nzekwesi, a fifth-year senior, kept getting up from his seat, shouting commands and pointing his finger. He does the same thing on the court, too — he’s always the loudest one out there — except when he’s on the floor, he can also play, not just talk.
“He’s been doing that for four years,” senior guard Sam Kearns said about Nzekwesi coaching from the sidelines. “(Nzekwesi) is one of the loudest guys in the gym. He’s just a loud guy. He always tries to encourage his teammates, being the leader that he is.”
Nzekwesi scored 10 points in 20 minutes of action against TU. He first took a seat less than four minutes into the game after picking up his second foul. He was held out the rest of the half, as TU led 32-28 at halftime.
Back on the floor in the second half, Nzekwesi gave ORU a spark early. The Golden Eagles even took a lead over TU with Nzekwesi on the court. But with 7:45 remaining, Nzekwesi had to go back to the bench with four fouls when ORU trailed 54-52.
TU outscored ORU 7-0 while Nzekwesi was out of the game, extending its lead to 61-52.
Ten seconds after Nzekwesi re-entered with 5:22 to play, Kevin Obanor ended the Golden Hurricane’s run with a 3-pointer.
Nzekwesi’s floor-percentage before getting his fourth foul was 69.7, meaning ORU scored at least one point on 69.7% of the possessions during which he was on the floor. That was 10% higher than anyone else on the roster at the time.
Once Nzekwesi’s hands were tied with four fouls, that number dropped to 56.4% by the end of the game.
Obanor also was whistled for two early fouls, putting both of ORU’s starting big men in early foul trouble.
The result was TU outscored the Golden Eagles 36-16 in the paint.
“It was huge for us, especially with as early as they got them — both of those guys, with he and Kevin being out,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “… It really switched up what we do, which led to some guys being on the court who don’t normally play together.
“It wasn’t very pretty to watch.”