Six Oral Roberts players scored at least nine points Thursday night as the Golden Eagles defeated Denver 84-72 in a Summit League women’s game at the Mabee Center.
Keni Jo Lippe led ORU (9-12, 4-4) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Rylie Torrey scored 14 and Regan Schumacher and Jentry Holt added 11 each.
The game was tied at 52 after three quarters.
ORAL ROBERTS 84, DENVER 72
Denver 20 17 15 20 — 72
ORU 19 17 16 32 — 84
DENVER (9-13, 3-5): Loven 8-15 3-3 25, Boyd 6-17 3-4 19, Nelson 6-17 6-10 18, Ezeudu 1-7 1-2 3, Gritt 0-5 2-2 2, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Malonga 1-2 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Deem 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffcoat 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 23-66 15-23 72.
ORAL ROBERTS (9-12, 4-4): Lippe 4-8 6-10 15, Torrey 5-7 1-2 14, Kirkhart 2-6 3-4 7, Brotons 3-7 0-0 6, Holt 5-9 1-3 11, Schumacher 4-8 3-4 11, Skalnik 2-5 3-3 9, Garvie 3-6 0-0 9, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 17-26 84.
3-point goals: DU 11-26 (Loven 6-9, Boyd 4-13, Jackson 1-1, Gritt 0-2, Malonga 0-1); ORU 9-17 (Torrey 3-5, Garvie 3-5, Skalnik 2-4, Lippe 1-1, Kirkhart 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Rebounds: DU 41 (Nelson 14); ORU 41 (Lippe 9). Assists: DU 7 (Boyd 4); ORU 15 (Kirkhart 5). Fouls: DU 25; ORU 20. Fouled out: DU, Gritt; ORU, Schumacher. A: NA.