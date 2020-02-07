GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Montserrat Brotons scored 20 points and Keni Jo Lippe contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds Friday night to lead Oral Roberts to an 86-72 Summit League victory over North Dakota.
The Golden Eagles (10-13, 5-5) got the offense going in the second half, outscoring the Hawks 55-39 to erase a 33-31 halftime deficit.
Rachel Skalnik added 12 points and Jentry Holt 11 for ORU, which was 26-for-31 from the free-throw line.
ORU plays at North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
ORal Roberts 86, NORTH DAKOTA 72
ORU 15 16 27 28 — 86
UND 20 13 14 25 — 72
ORAL ROBERTS (10-13, 5-5): Brotons 7-18 6-6 20, Lippe 4-14 7-9 17, Holt 3-8 5-7 11, Torrey 2-6 2-2 7, Kirkhard 2-5 3-4 7, Skalnik 5-5 1-1 12, Garvie 2-4 2-2 8, Schumacher 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 27-65 26-31 86.
NORTH DAKOTA (14-9, 5-5): J.Jarnot 5-10 2-4 14, A.Jarnot 4-6 3-4 13, Lane 5-11 3-3 13, Fleecs 4-7 3-4 11, Orth 1-2 0-0 2, Reinke 2-4 1-2 6, Borowicz 2-11 0-0 5, VanLoo 2-4 1-2 5, Zander 0-3 3-4 3, Keplin 0-3 0-2 0, Manson 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 25-64 16-27 72.
3-point goals: ORU 6-12 (Garvie 2-4, Lippe 2-5, Skalnik 1-1, Torrey 1-2); UND 6-24 (A.Jarnot 2-4, J.Jarnot 2-7, Reinke 1-1, Borowicz 1-3, Manson 0-3, Zander 0-2, Fleecx 0-1, Orth 0-1, VanLoo 0-1, Keplin 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 42 (Lippe 12); UND 40 (Lane 13). Assists: ORU 16 (Brotons 5); UND 13 (A.Jarnot 5). Total fouls: ORU 22; UND 24. Fouled out: ORU, Lippe; UND, Lane. Technicals: ORU, Torrey. A: 1,391.