SALT LAKE CITY — Rylie Torrey and Keni Jo Lippe combined for 40 points, but Utah’s balance led the Utes to a 78-58 victory Thursday night.
Torrey, a fifth-year senior out of Locust Grove, was 8-of-12 from the field and scored 25 points overall, but the rest of the Golden Eagles were a frigid 11-for-59 (18.6%).
ORU trailed 45-23 at halftime and made up little ground in the final two quarters.
Utah (5-3), which shot 44.3% from the field, kept ORU at bay by hitting a stellar 11-of-18 (61.1%) from 3-point range. The Utes put four players in double figures, led by Julie Brosseau’s 14 points, and had seven players who scored at least seven points.
ORU is off until Dec. 14, when it visits Nebraska.
UTAH 78, ORU 58
ORU 15 8 19 16 — 58
Utah 26 19 15 18 — 78
ORAL ROBERTS (4-6): Brotons 3-15 3-4 9, Kirkhart 0-4 0-0 0, Torrey 8-12 4-4 25, M.Gore 1-9 0-0 3, Lippe 5-20 4-4 15, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-1 1-2 1, Schumacher 0-1 0-0 0, K.Gore 0-1 0-0 0, Garvie 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 19-71 12-14 58.
UTAH (5-3): Pendande 5-9 1-3 11, Makurat 3-5 0-0 8, Gylten 3-4 0-0 7, Maxwell 5-7 0-0 13, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Torees 4-8 1-2 10, Becker 2-7 0-0 4, Martin 0-8 0-0 0, Corbin 3-7 3-3 9, Brosseau 5-10 0-0 14, Noti 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 5-8 78.
3-point goals: ORU 8-30 (Torrey 5-9, Garvie 1-4, Lippe 1-5, M.Gore 1-8, Kirkhart 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Skalnik 0-1; Utah 11-18 (Brosseau 4-5, Maxwell 3-3, Makurat 2-2, Gylten 1-1, Torres 1-3, Martin 0-3, Moore 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 47 (Brotons, Kirkhart 7); Utah 48 (Gylten, Torres 7). Assists: ORU 8 (Brotons, Torrey, Lippe 2); Utah 16 (Martin 4). Total fouls: ORU 8; Utah 12. A: 2,162.