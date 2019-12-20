STILLWATER — Natasha Mack broke the school single-game record with 23 rebounds and also scored 20 points Friday night to ignite Oklahoma State’s 78-44 victory over Oral Roberts at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Mack, a 6-foot-4 junior, broke the record of 22 set by Toni Young against Missouri in 2011.
She shared game-high scoring honors with teammate Vivian Gray. Kassidy De Lapp and Clitan de Sousa each chipped in 10 points for the Cowgirls (8-3).
Rylie Torrey was the only ORU (4-8) player in double figures, with 12 points.
OSU’s largest lead was 43 points with 7:16 remaining. The Cowgirls have won eight in a row in the series.
The Golden Eagles were held to 20.3% shooting from the field (14-of-69) and, thanks in large part to Mack’s domination on the backboards, were outrebounded by the Cowgirls 58-36.
The Cowgirls are off until they host Duquesne at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. The Golden Eagles host Rogers State in their final nonconference tuneup at noon Dec. 31.
OKLAHOMA ST. 78, ORAL ROBERTS 44
Oral Roberts 11 6 7 20 — 44
Oklahoma State 18 24 19 17 — 78
ORAL ROBERTS (4-8): Brotons 3-10 3-4 9, Kirkhart 3-12 0-0 6, Torrey 4-14 0-0 12, Garvie 1-3 0-0 3, Lippe 2-6 4-4 9, Skalnik 0-1 0-0 0, Schumacher 0-0 0-0 0, Summers 0-2 2-2 2, Taylor 1-1 01-2 3. Totals 14-69 10-12 44.
OKLAHOMA STATE (8-3): De Lapp 5-5 0-0 10, Mack 9-20 2-4 20, V.Gray 7-12 5-6 20, Dennis 0-3 0-0 0, de Sousa 4-7 1-1 10, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Fields 3-5 1-2 8, Asberry 2-5 0-0 4, Rodrigues 0-2 0-0 0, Sarr 2-4 0-0 4, Gerlich 1-4 0-0 2, O.Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Golden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 9-13 78.
3-point goals: ORU 6-26 (Torrey 4-9, Lippe 1-4, Garvie 1-10, Summers 0-1, Kirkhard 0-2); OSU 3-14 (Fields 1-2, V.Gray 1-3, de Sousa 1-3, Asberry 0-2, Mack 0-1, Rodrigues 0-1, Gerlich 0-1, O.Gray 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 36 (Lippe 10); OSU 58 (Mack 23). Assists: ORU 8 (Lippe 4); OSU 22 (Dennis 9). Total fouls: ORU 11; OSU 16. A: 1,922.