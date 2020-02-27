Oral Roberts blitzed Western Illinois 21-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 71-60 Summit League victory Thursday at the Mabee Center.
Montserrat Brotons led four ORU players in double figures with 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Keni Jo Lippe also had a double-double, with 13 points and 12 rebounds, Rylie Torrey scored 13 points and Sarah Garvie added 12 off the bench for the Golden Eagles (13-15, 8-7).
Garvie scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter when ORU erased a 52-50 deficit.
Olivia Kaufmann scored a game-high 20 points to pace WIU (15-13, 9-6), which got all but one point from its starters.
The teams combined for 61 3-point attempts.
ORU closes out the regular season at home against IPFW at 2 p.m. Saturday.
ORU 71, WESTERN ILLINOIS 60
WIU 19 17 16 8 — 60
ORU 15 16 19 21 — 71
WESTERN ILLINOIS (15-13, 9-6): Zars 4-11 3-4 13, Flores 4-10 1-2 12, Nichols 4-11 0-0 10, Kaufmann 6-17 6-10 20, Gilmore 1-8 1-4 4, Lutz 0-1 0-0 0, Guidinger 0-0 1-2 1, Pryor 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 12-22 60.
ORAL ROBERTS (13-15, 8-7): Holt 2-4 0-0 4, B rotons 6-12 6-6 18, Kirkhart 2-7 0-0 4, Torrey 4-10 2-2 13, Lippe 5-12 2-3 13, Summers 1-2 1-2 3, Skalnik 0-2 0-0 0, Schumacher 2-2 0-2 4, Garvie 4-13 1-2 12. Totals 26-64 12-17 71.
3-point goals: WIU 10-34 (Flores 3-7, Kaufmann 2-7, Nichols 2-6, Zars 2-3, Gilmore 1-5, Pryor 0-5, Lutz 0-1); ORU 7-27 (Torrey 3-9, Garvie 3-9, Lippe 1-6, Kirkhart 0-2, Skalnik 0-1). Rebounds: WIU 32 (Zars 11); ORU 50 (Lippe 12, Brotons 11). Assists: WIU 10 (Kaufmann 6); ORU 10 (Torrey 3). Fouls: WIU 17; ORU 21. Fouled out: ORU, Skalnik. A: NA