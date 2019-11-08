Rylie Torrey scored 21 points Friday night to lead the Oral Roberts women to a 63-57 victory over Texas State at the Mabee Center.
Karly Gore and Keni Jo Lippe both posted double-doubles. Gore had 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Lippe had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Texas State (1-1) led by two at halftime, 32-30, but the Golden Eagles (2-0) grabbed the upper hand in the third quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 18-12, and then held on.
Da’Nasia Hood led Texas State with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Neither team shot particularly well: Texas State hit 32% from the field, ORU 36%.
The Golden Eagles host Wichita State at 7 p.m. Monday.
ORU 63, TEXAS STATE 57
Texas State 15 17 12 13 — 57
Oral Roberts 10 20 18 15 — 63
TEXAS STATE (1-1): Hood 6-15 1-2 17, Reed 4-7 4-6 12, Alexander 1-1 1-1 3, Taylor 1-12 3-5 5, Br.Holle 1-8 2-2 4, Johnson 5-11 4-6 14, Bowie 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Ba.Holle 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-59 15-22 57.
ORAL ROBERTS (2-0): Brotons 1-5 2-2 4, Torrey 6-12 6-6 21, M.Gore 0-5 0-0 0, Garvie 3-7 0-0 9, Lippe 4-10 1-2 10, Kirkhart 2-5 0-0 5, Skalnik 0-2 0-0 0, Schumacher 1-1 0-0 2, K.Gore 3-9 5-5 12. Totals 20-56 14-15 63.
3-point goals: TSU 4-19 (Hood 4-10, Br.Holle 0-4, Taylor 0-2, Ba.Holle 0-2, Johnson 0-1); ORU 9-25 (Torrey 3-6, Garvie 3-6, K.Gore 1-4, Lippe 1-3, Kirkhart 1-1, M.Gore 0-4, Skalnik 0-1). Rebounds: TSU 33 (Hood 8); ORU 47 (K.Gore 12, Lippe 10). Assists: TSU 11 (Taylor 7); ORU 12 (M.Gore 5). Total fouls: TSU 21; ORU 21. ouled out: TSU, Johnson. A: NA.