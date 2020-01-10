WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North Dakota at ORU
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Cox-23, KRXO-107.9
ORU (6-10, 1-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Kirkhart 5-9 4.1 2.6
G Lippe 5-9 18.4 7.0
G Torrey 5-11 12.2 2.7
F Holt 6-3 7.5 5.0
C Brotons 6-4 9.3 6.1
NORTH DAKOTA (12-4, 3-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Orth 5-10 4.9 2.2
G A.Jarnot 5-7 6.5 3.1
F Fleecs 6-2 10.9 4.7
F J.Jarnot 6-1 9.8 6.8
C Leet 6-6 8.2 6.3
Notes: Oral Roberts is coming off its first Summit League win of the season, 70-62 against North Dakota State on Wednesday. … ORU will host a doubleheader Saturday at the Mabee Center, with the women playing North Dakota first at 2 p.m., then the men following at 7. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe, from Adair, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game. … ORU’s projected starting lineup features four Oklahoma natives, with senior center Montserrat Brotons, from Cocentaina, Spain, as the only player not from the state. ... North Dakota has scored 90 or more points four times this season.