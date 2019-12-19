WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at OSU
7 p.m. Friday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, ESPN+
ORAL ROBERTS (4-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Garvie 5-8 8.6 2.1
G Kirkhart 5-9 3.2 2.1
G Lippe 5-9 18.9 7.0
F Torrey 5-11 14.3 3.0
C Brotons 6-4 9.5 7.0
OKLAHOMA STATE (7-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-4 7.7 2.8
G Fields 5-9 5.7 2.5
F Gray 6-1 18.9 4.8
F Mack 6-4 15.8 12.3
C De Lapp 6-3 3.0 3.7
Notes: Oklahoma State has won seven in a row in the series and leads overall 27-15. ... Oral Roberts is on a three-game losing streak and hasn’t won a game in the month of December. ... OSU junior forward Natasha Mack is averaging a double-double this season, at 15.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. ... Vivian Gray has scored in double figures in 35 consecutive games and 38 of her 40 games as a Cowgirl. ... ORU junior guard Keni Jo Lippe, from Adair, has led the Golden Eagles in scoring most of the season, averaging 18.9 ppg. ... Fifth-year senior Rylie Torrey is averaging 14.3 ppg and is shooting 41.6% from the field.