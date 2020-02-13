Four days after Keni Jo Lippe scored 46 points to lead Oral Roberts to a four-point win over North Dakota State, Lippe scored 21 to lead six ORU players in double figures in an 84-57 romp Thursday night over Omaha at the Mabee Center.
Sarah Garvie scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Golden Eagles (12-13, 7-5 Summit League). Regan Schumacher had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jentry Holt scored 11 points and Rylie Torrey and Montserrat Brotons contributed 10 points apiece as ORU won its third consecutive game.
The Golden Eagles actually trailed 18-16 after one quarter, but they took command with a dominating second quarter (25-11) to lead 41-29 at halftime. After a tight third quarter, ORU built on its lead with a strong fourth (a 21-8 advantage).
Mariah Murdie posted a double-double for Omaha (6-18, 1-10) with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Up next, the Golden Eagles host South Dakota at 2 p.m. Saturday.
ORAL ROBERTS 84, OMAHA 57
Omaha 18 11 20 8 — 57
Oral Roberts 16 25 22 21 — 84
OMAHA (6-18, 1-10): Murdie 9-13 2-2 20, Ogier 6-14 0-0 12, Carter 4-11 2-3 10, Killian 3-10 0-2 7, Filer 0-2 1-2 1, Wilson 1-2 1-2 4, Felici 1-4 0-0 3, Schmitt 0-2 0-0 0, Pilakouta 0-1 0-0 0, Ekdahl 0-0 0-0 0, Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Johnston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 6-11 57.
ORAL ROBERTS (12-13, 7-5): Lippe 7-13 6-8 21, Holt 5-10 1-4 11, Torrey 3-5 2-2 10, Brotons 4-8 2-2 10, Kirkhart 2-4 0-0 4, Garvie 5-8 0-0 15, Schumacher 6-10 1-5 13, Summers 0-0 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 12-21 84.
3-point goals: Omaha 3-20 (Wilson 1-1, Felici 1-4, Killian 1-7, Ogier 0-3, Filer 0-2, Schmitt 0-2, Murdie 0-1); ORU 8-18 (Garvie 5-8, Torrey 2-4, Lippe 1-5, Kirkhart 0-1). Rebounds: Omaha 32 (Murdie 13); ORU 37 (Schumacher 11). Assists: Omaha 3 (Ekdahl 2); ORU 15 (Lippe 6). Fouls: Omaha 19; ORU 13. A: 1,209.