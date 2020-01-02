BROOKINGS, S.D. — Oral Roberts led 31-24 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles managed only 13 points in the second half Thursday night in a 58-44 loss to South Dakota State in ORU’s Summit League opener.
ORU was steamrolled 22-4 in the third quarter as the Jackrabbits opened up a 46-35 lead. ORU was 3-for-27 from the field in the second half.
Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 points and Rylie Torrey 10 for the Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 SL).
Paiton Burckhard (17), Tagyn Larson (11) and Megan Bultsma (10) scored in double figures for the Jackrabbits (10-6, 2-0).
ORU travels to Omaha to take on the Mavericks at 2 p.m. Saturday.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 58, ORU 44
ORU 18 13 4 9 — 44
SDSU 14 10 22 12 — 58
ORAL ROBERTS (5-9, 0-1): Kirkhart 2-11 0-0 5, Torrey 3-12 1-2 10, Brotons 1-3 0-0 2, Lippe 5-13 5-8 16, Holt 1-8 0-0 2, Schumacher 3-5 0-0 6, Garvie 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 16-57 6-10 44.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. (10-6, 2-0): Cascio Jensen 2-8 0-0 5, Theuninck 1-3 0-0 2, Irwin 2-9 2-4 7, Larson 3-7 4-4 11, Burckhard 7-11 3-3 17, Rongisch 0-0 0-0 0, Ferrand 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 2-8 0-0 6, Bultsma 5-7 0-0 10, Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-11 58.
3-point goals: ORU 6-16 (Torrey 3-7, Kirkhart 1-2, Lippe 1-2, Garvie 1-5); SDSU 5-22 (Stapleton 2-7, Cascio Jensen 1-4, Larson 1-4, Irwin 1-6). Rebounds: ORU 41 (Schumacher 10); SDSU 33 (Larson, Burckhard 8). Assists: ORU 8 (Kirkhart 5); SDSU 18 (Larson 6). Total fouls: ORU 17; SDSU 11. Fouled out: ORU, Brotons, Holt. A: 1,538.