WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ORU at Tulsa
7 p.m. Thursday, Reynolds Center, Tulsa
Radio: KWTU-88.7; KTGX-93.5
ORU (3-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;M.Gore;5-7;4.4;2.2
G;Garvie; 5-8;9.2;2.2
G;Lippe;5-9;18.6;7.6
F;Torrey; 5-11;15.8;3.0
C;Brotons;6-4;6.2;7.4
Tulsa (1-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bittle;5-8;5.3;3.0
G;Brady;5-7;10.7;5.3
G;Gaulden;5-8;8.0;3.0
F;Elliott;6-2;22.3;11.3
F;Lewis;5-10;2.3;4.0
Notes: Both teams are coming off losses to Big 12 foes, as ORU lost to Kansas State 109-69, and TU to OSU, 78-48. … The Mayor's Cup projected starting lineups feature six Oklahomans, including four from ORU. … The Golden Eagles’ leading scorer, Keni Jo Lippe, is from Adair and averaging 18.6 points a game. … TU forward Kendrian Elliott, from Wichita, Kansas, is averaging a double-double this season while leading the Golden Hurricane in scoring (22.3 ppg) and rebounding (11.3 rpg).