IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced 18 Oklahoma State equestrian riders have earned 2020 Academic All-Big 12 accolades, including Sydnee Gemar, Caitlyn Sanchez and Katie Schell, who all were nominated with 4.00-grade point averages.
Schell earned her spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Team for the second consecutive year with a 4.0. Hannah Janson earned first-team honors for the third time, and Stephanie Helsen, Kristi Wiggins and Emma Verplank received honors for the second straight season.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA.
The Cowgirls had 15 student-athletes named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team with Sarah Clymer, Hannah Coleman, Ava Drysch, Sydnee Gemar, Stephanie Helsen, Hannah Janson, Hannah Lovrien, Hallie McClintock, Emily Morris, Katie Pelzel, Caitlyn Sanchez, Katie Schell, Emma Verplank, Kristi Wiggins and Sydnie Ziegler all making the list.
The second-team selections must hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
Abigail Brayman, Harley Huff and Cassidy Watters earned Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honors for the Cowgirls.