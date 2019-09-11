Here is a look at the reaction to the death of T. Boone Pickens:
"All of us in the @okstate family are deeply saddened by the passing of @boonepickens. At the same time, we join in celebrating his incredible life. He was the ultimate Cowboy."
— Burns Hargis, Oklahoma State president
"The greatest Cowboy of them all has taken his last ride. It will never been the same again. We could never thank him enough for all that he did for our university. "He gave us everything he had, and all that he asked in return was that we play by the rules and dream big. He was living proof that anything is possible if you're wearing orange. 'Great ride Cowboy, great ride!'"
— OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder
“Mr. Pickens is a big part of our success and we’re all thankful for the lasting impact he’s had on Oklahoma State, both athletically and academically. It would have been difficult for us to climb as high we have without him. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has had a greater impact on a university than Mr. Pickens has had at Oklahoma State. He’ll be missed, but his legacy here will live on for a long time to come."
— OSU football coach Mike Gundy
“Today the world said goodbye to T. Boone Pickens with gratitude for an incredible legacy that will continue to live on after his passing. His vision and entrepreneurship forever changed the energy industry, making it a driver of our nation’s economic engine and kick-starting American energy independence. Those who were recipients of the billions of dollars he gave through philanthropic efforts will be forever changed by his generosity. At the next home game, we will wear orange in the stadium that bears his name, and we’ll remember the favor of Oklahoma State University’s biggest fan. Cindy and I pray for his children and family as they grieve his passing. We are forever grateful for the lessons he provided our nation and Oklahoma during his lifetime.”
— U.S. Sen. James Lankford
“There’s much you can say about T. Boone Pickens and the impact he had on Oklahoma, but I will keep it simple: he embodied the spirit of Oklahoma and lived the American dream. A graduate of Oklahoma State University, he grew frustrated with the bureaucracy of working for a large company and decided to start his own in 1956. This company was the basis for what became one of the leading oil and gas exploration and production firms in the nation. His work in not only oil and gas, but also wind energy, paved the way to the energy dominance we see today. Pickens also enabled others to live the American dream by sharing his skills and resources with all. Oklahoma State University has benefited from his generous investment in academics and athletics. He was also a dedicated supporter of a wide range of medical research initiatives and an energetic advocate for the causes he believes in, devoting his time to serve on numerous boards and receiving recognition through countless awards. Kay and I are keeping his family and friends in our prayers as we honor T. Boone Pickens for a life well lived.”
— U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe
“Oklahoma has lost a legend with the passing of Mr. T. Boone Pickens. T. Boone Pickens’ love and pride for Oklahoma overflowed through his contribution to job creation and economic growth and his generous philanthropy to Oklahoma’s finest institutions. I considered him a friend and mentor, and his strong legacy will long be remembered and celebrated by Oklahomans."
— Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
“He was a great friend ... inspirational, a man of sports. His love of competing, frankly, was unmatched.”
— Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
"Boone Pickens was a man who impacted the lives of so many people in a profound way, including me. He was a friend and his gentle spirit, kindness, and generosity will never be forgotten. Rest easy, Boone."
— Kansas football coach Les Miles
"T. Boone Pickens became a household name across the country because he was bold, imaginative, and daring. He was successful — and more importantly, he generously shared his success with institutions and communities across Texas and Oklahoma."
— Former President George W. Bush
"My good friend Boone Pickens had died at 91. As I said on his birthday, Boone Pickens is one of the smartest businessmen I have ever known. He has the courage of a Riverboat Gambler and the wisdom of King Solomon."
— Texas Tech University System chancellor emeritus Kent R. Hance
