Here is a look at the social media reaction to the death of T. Boone Pickens:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of T. Boone Pickens on September 11, 2019. #RIPBoone https://t.co/w6bt9d22GL pic.twitter.com/PhCvOnOpfs— T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) September 11, 2019
All of us in the @okstate family are deeply saddened by the passing of @boonepickens. At the same time, we join in celebrating his incredible life. He was the ultimate Cowboy - https://t.co/7fBLhNbbBQ #okstate #RememberingBoone pic.twitter.com/Vy5ZK2kwHB— Burns Hargis (@burnshargis) September 11, 2019
#RememberingBoone pic.twitter.com/n6MzfnuKkZ— Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) September 11, 2019
Mr. Pickens is a big part of our success and we’re all thankful for the lasting impact he’s had on Oklahoma State. It would have been difficult for us to climb as high as we have without him. He’ll be missed, but his legacy here will live on for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/1jYVwBcHo0— Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) September 11, 2019
Jerry Jones on the passing of his good friend, T. Boone Pickens: “He should be known as the fourth-quarter guy” because of how much he accomplished in the later part of his life.— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 11, 2019
“I’m really gonna miss Boone.” pic.twitter.com/yufSQgLTT7
Boone Pickens was a man who impacted the lives of so many people in a profound way, including me. He was a friend and his gentle spirit, kindness, and generosity will never be forgotten. Rest easy, Boone. pic.twitter.com/JPv9XrH2ul— Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) September 11, 2019
GWBush: "T. Boone Pickens became a household name across the country because he was bold, imaginative, and daring. He was successful – and more importantly, he generously shared his success with institutions and communities across Texas and Oklahoma." 1/2— kherman (@kherman) September 11, 2019
Ted Cruz: “T. Boone Pickens lived a life marked with kindness and generosity. Boone was a friend, and he was a legendary Texas entrepreneur. He was larger than life, had a passion for others, and embodied Texas values." 1/2— kherman (@kherman) September 11, 2019
T Boone Pickens was an archetype & throwback, a Southwestern oil baron of the special Oklahoma-Texas breed. Crusty, blunt and tough as Rhino hide. Also an innovator in wind energy and a philanthropist, with a big place in his heart and deep pockets for OSU. May he Rest in Peace.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 11, 2019
My good friend Boone Pickens had died at 91. As I said on his birthday “Boone Pickens is one of the smartest businessmen I have ever known. He has the courage of a ‘Riverboat Gambler’ and the wisdom of King Solomon.” #RIPBoone! https://t.co/dacNPVSdaH— Kent R. Hance (@KentRHance) September 11, 2019
In 2005, I sat next to Boone Pickens at an OSU wrestling match.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 11, 2019
He introduced himself & he was so down-to-earth. We talked about Holdenville, where my grandma lived until recently passing away at 97.
It was the only time I spoke with him. But he left an impression.
RIP https://t.co/KfdgraubpU
Thank you for everything, Mr. Pickens. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 https://t.co/YJgudl1mv4— Brad Lundblade (@BradLundblade) September 11, 2019
September 11, 2019
Mr. Pickens was the epitome of a #LoyalAndTrue Cowboy. His contributions to his alma mater are immeasurable, and he will be greatly missed by his #CowboyFamily. 🧡 #okstate https://t.co/f2twPxp3w2— OSU Alumni Assoc. (@OKStateAlumni) September 11, 2019
A reminder that T. Boone Pickens was responsible for the only good exchange that has ever happened on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/WZ5PzYdfDf— Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 11, 2019