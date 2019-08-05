OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday was an off day for the Oklahoma State football players, and that gave Cowboy fans a chance to get some face time with coach Mike Gundy at the Jones Assembly Event Center.
A few hundred fans showed up to listen to Senior Associate Athletic Director Larry Reece chat with Gundy. Governor Kevin Stitt, who has a good relationship with Gundy, also made an appearance.
Gundy made sure to show his appreciation for the OSU faithful on Monday.
“These are our season ticket holders,” Gundy said. “They’re the ones that love Oklahoma State and want to be there for every game.”
The Mullet always seems to be a topic of discussion when Gundy is around, and his choice of hair product was the first question on the table. He isn’t sure what product he uses, but all Gundy knows is that it starts with an “m.”
Some other topics were the quarterback battle, what to expect out of new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, the running back talent and the wide receiving corps.
Gundy has a new offensive coordinator and he is still undecided on his quarterback, but one thing he let fans know is that the Cowboy offense is still going to play fast.
His comments on the pace were followed by applause from the audience.
“That’s who we are, that’s what we do,” Gundy said. “We built this organization on speed for 12 years now and we think it is an advantage for us. Our players like it, our quarterbacks like it. That’s just kind of who we are. That’s our identity.”
Gundy spoke with Reece for about 20 minutes before Reece ended the event in typical Oklahoma State fashion by having the crowd join him in the school song.
Gundy will be at the Hard Rock Hotel in Tulsa on Aug. 12.