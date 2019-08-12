Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy spent his 52nd birthday surrounded by hundreds of Cowboys fans at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel Monday for his second “Night with OSU” in seven days.
Gundy, who is entering his 15th season as the OSU head coach, shared his realization that this is his 30th year of coaching and said he still feels good. Spending the last 30 years coaching and having the start of the season less than three weeks away explains why he said that Monday was just another work day for him.
He’s been answering questions about the quarterback battle all summer and he didn’t get a day off on his birthday. Gundy chatted with Senior Associate Athletic Director Larry Reece on stage for a little over 30 minutes. He was asked about a quarterback update less than 60 seconds into the conversation.
Gundy will be speaking to the media Tuesday morning after practice and he already gave a spoiler alert to his response to the anticipated questions about the quarterback position.
“Unfortunately, I’m going to be able to tell them, ‘hey they’re both doing great. We could play either one of them, that’s all I’ve got for you now. There’s no other updates and I’ll get back with you in a few days,’” Gundy said on Monday.
Reece asked Gundy a series of questions that centered on the different position groups on the team and the fans in the audience got to ask a few questions also. Gundy was in a lighthearted mood and ended his conversation with a funny Pat Jones story that included a few Pat Jones impressions. Jones is a former Oklahoma State football coach, whom Gundy coached under.
“Everybody knows I love Pat Jones,” Gundy said. “A lot of things that we do now, I find myself doing more of what was instilled in me by him then maybe coaching.”
OSU men's basketball coach Mike Boynton joined Reece on stage before Gundy’s appearance. He answered questions about recruiting, talked about the upcoming schedule and spoke a little about the new player and staff additions to the program.
“When I go to work I need people who can help, who understand the vision of our program and want to work just as hard as I do and as we ask our players to do, to have success,” Boynton said.