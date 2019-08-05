Patsy Armstrong

Patsy Armstrong became Oklahoma State’s director of on-campus football recruiting in February. As a member of Women Leaders in College Sports, she created a platform for women in football to share best practices, hear from other professionals and offer support and resources. Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics/Courtesy

The Oklahoma State University women's basketball team has added Patsy Armstrong to its staff as assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations under coach Jim Littell.

Armstrong came to Stillwater in 2018 as the director of on-campus recruiting for the Cowboy football program. While overseeing OSU’s on-campus recruiting for both official and unofficial visits, she was also at the forefront of recruiting during game days, Cowboy days and the Orange Blitz.

Prior to OSU, Armstrong worked five years as a football administration specialist at San Diego State.

