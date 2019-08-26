The Oklahoma State football players had a chance to briefly take their minds off football and have some fun.
A Temptations routine, a magic show and a Barack Obama impression were all apart of a Cowboys talent show a couple of weeks ago.
Running back LD Brown said defensive tackle Israel Antwine is usually a quiet person. The talent show broke him out of his shell. He got several teammates and coaches laughing during his Obama impersonation that won him the competition with a perfect 30 out of 30 score from the three judges.
“When he speaks like President Obama, you don’t know the difference,” coach Mike Gundy said during OSU’s media luncheon on Friday. “He sounds exactly like him. So it was pretty cool to see them do that. It was a lot of fun.”
Strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass, receivers coach Kasey Dunn and defensive line coach Greg Richmond were the judges. Joel Tudman, OSU’s director of player development and team pastor, orchestrated the talent show for the players.
Gundy said Tudman has a rare ability to get people to open up and communicate. He works with the team outside of football. When Tudman brought up the talent show Gundy said he was all for it.
“It was such a hit that I suggested we have at least two a year,” Gundy said. “What you do is you find out things about the players you never knew. Like some guys can sing. Some guys can play guitar.”
Brown, Dillon Stoner, Samuela Tuihalamaka, Sione Asi and Dru Brown formed a group they titled Diversified. The five of them performed "My Girl" by the Temptations, a hit song from before any of them were born.
Diversified had an entire routine with steps that were put together in a day. LD Brown said he orchestrated the choreography. They put together outfits and had the shades to match.
Two of the three coaches gave them a 10, but Brown said Richmond robbed them of their perfect score. He gave them a nine, which left them one point shy of Antwine.
“When (Antwine) won we weren’t sad or salty about it,” LD Brown said. “He deserved that because we didn’t know he could do that. It’s bonding and we’re going to do more of it, too.”
Some of the acts didn’t go as planned. Cornerback A.J. Green and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga attempted what LD Brown described as a “horrible magic show.” He said the final act ended in Green and Ogbongbemiga doing a card trick that resulted in them pulling out the wrong card.
“A.J. better stick to playing corner,” Gundy said jokingly. “He tried a magic trick and I don’t think anybody in there even knew what he was attempting to do. And then it didn’t work and he said it did work. So I have no clue what he was trying to accomplish.”
Ogbongbemiga and Green won’t be taking their act on the road, but Gundy didn’t recruit them for their magic. They’ll be taking their football talents on the road at Oregon State on Friday. A few pass deflections, solid tackling and a couple turnovers should do the trick.