Hubbard reaches the 2,000-yard mark for his career
Running back Chuba Hubbard needed 166 yards to reach the 2,000-yard mark for his career. He rushed for 171 yards on 32 attempts to give him 2,005 career rushing yards. Hubbard, a sophomore, has the most career yards of any underclass FBS running back in the country.
Cowboys and Bears sport the kneeling cowboy sticker on their helmets
Four years ago, a car crashed into a crowd of Oklahoma State football fans during the homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring several others. OSU and Baylor players wore a helmet sticker of the kneeling Cowboy in honor and remembrance of the families that were affected during the 2015 OSU Homecoming Parade.
Sanders nears Gundy on the OSU all-time passing list for freshmen
Spencer Sanders is expected to shatter the all-time passing leaderboard for OSU freshmen. He entered the Baylor game 295 yards behind Donovan Woods, who holds the record with 1,628 passing yards in 2004. Sanders threw for 157 yards against Baylor to give him 1,490 yards after seven games.
He is currently in fifth place and is trailing OSU coach Mike Gundy’s 1,525 passing yards in 1986 by just 35 yards. He could pass Gundy on the first drive at Iowa State next week and pass Woods by throwing for at least 139 yards against the Cyclones.
Ammendola misses first PAT of season on a block
Field goal kicker Matt Ammendola came into 2019 Homecoming with a perfect field goal kicking percentage. He was 10-for-10 on field goals and 27-for-27 on PATs. A blocked PAT after the Cowboys first touchdown gave Ammendola his first miss of the season.
Ammendola hadn’t missed a PAT in 18 games dating back to the first game of last season where he scored on 7-of-8 PATs against Missouri State. The last time he had a miss of any kind was 11 games ago at Baylor on Nov. 3, 2018, where he missed two of his three field-goal attempts.