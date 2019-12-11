Oklahoma State’s Christian Funk (right) celebrates the first of his two home runs against Oklahoma with teammates on Friday night at ONEOK Field. OSU defeated OU 5-1, extending its winning streak over the Sooners to nine games. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
The Bedlam baseball series will not return to ONEOK Field for the 2020 season, snapping a 29-year streak of games scheduled in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State baseball series has been a popular spring attraction for the city of Tulsa. Since the opening of ONEOK Field in 2010, Bedlam has averaged 8,310 fans per game.
The decision to sever ties with Tulsa was a difficult one, OSU associate athletics director and baseball administrator Kevin Fite said on Wednesday.
“Given the amount of support there’s been for those Tulsa games and the environment created, it’s a very tough decision,” Fite said. “We’ve always enjoyed playing in Tulsa. When I say we, I’m not necessarily just referring to OSU, but OU as well.
“A lot of the discussion was primarily related to the opening of a new stadium and I know Oklahoma is doing some renovations in their ballpark as well. It’s kind of a new day, somewhat, and it seemed to make sense that if you were going to invest in facilities the way that we have here that you would have your premier series and rival play in that stadium.”
The 2020 Bedlam series is scheduled for an April 17 game in Norman. The April 18 and 19 games will be played in O’Brate Stadium, a $60 million facility which will open this season. The teams will face off in a non-conference game on March 31 in Norman.
The Bedlam baseball weekend will be the same as the 14th annual Remember the Ten Run as well as the Big 12 Tennis Championships in Stillwater. That point in the calendar is also when spring football games are played, although OSU hasn’t announced a 2020 date for the contest.
Tulsa Drillers general manager Mike Melega, currently in San Diego for Baseball’s Winter Meetings, said he was “absolutely disappointed” to lose the Bedlam series. The first year OU and OSU played in Tulsa was 1991.
“It’s been a great run,” Melega said. “We loved bringing that event to the city of Tulsa. It’s been a part of the summer tradition, having a Bedlam game at Drillers Stadium or ONEOK Field for all those years.
“With the opening of the new stadium in Stillwater, they felt like they really needed to prioritize their most important games to kind of create that atmosphere that they are looking to do after making that investment in its facility.
“I understand where they’re coming from, but it’s unfortunate for Tulsa’s Bedlam fans.”
Melega said there is hope Bedlam can return, and he said they would welcome the schools back with open arms if they give them a chance to host a game in Tulsa.
He said the Drillers will “definitely” pursue college baseball games to replace the Bedlam series in future years. It’s too late for the 2020 season, but it’s something that could be targeted in 2021.
He will miss seeing fans wearing crimson-and-cream and bright orange at ONEOK Field.
“I always tell everybody that this is the can’t-miss sporting event of the year when we hosted Bedlam,” Melega said. “People circled their calendars and people took half-days off to get primed and ready to come out there and fully enjoy that night. It was a who’s who. We’re going to miss not having it in 2020 for sure.”
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
OSU BASEBALL
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
JENSEN ELLIOTT
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
bedlam
Get your tickets to the 2019 All-World Awards dinner
Featured video
Get your All-World Awards tickets for the June 22 event celebrating high school athletics at allworldawards.com.
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! HOLIDAY SAVINGS UP TO 40% OFF!