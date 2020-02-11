NORMAN — Nothing beats celebrating a victory on a rival’s home court.
Oklahoma State held a mid-court party following Tuesday night’s 73-69 win over Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Cowgirls were cheering after avenging an improbable loss to Oklahoma earlier this season. They were happy for the play of Vivian Gray (24 points) and Natasha Mack (23 points, 18 rebounds). They applauded Ja’Mee Asberry’s iron-clad defensive effort.
Simply put, they celebrated each other.
“We played so hard,” Gray said. “I’m really proud of us.”
The only OSU controversy drew a big smile from Jim Littell. During the OSU coach’s opening statement, he said Gray played her best game of the year. The junior forward wasn’t quite in agreement.
“I’m not sure if it was my best game. I slowed down. I’ve been focusing on that,” Gray said. “I tend to rush everything. I slowed down today and tried to play at a slower tempo.
“It’s what Coach tells me all the time. And I did that today.”
Littell laughed and jokingly asked what the date was so he could mark his player’s concession down.
The emotions were quite different from the Bedlam match earlier this season. OU overcame a 13-point deficit in the final 2 minutes, 18 seconds of that Jan. 8 contest to register a 77-75 win.
It was a teaching moment for Littell, who pointed out that OSU had poor shot selection and is a young team still learning how to play with a lead.
“We did a pretty good job of using all the shot clock and then getting a pretty good shot at the end of it,” Littell said. “You learn the hard way and we learned the hard way in Stillwater. I think our kids have grown from that and gotten better.”
OU sharpshooter Taylor Robertson burned the Cowgirls for 25 points in that first meeting. In the rematch, OSU’s smallest player made the biggest impact.
Asberry, at 5-foot-5, shadowed the nation’s top 3-pointer shooter all evening. Robertson ended with 11 points and didn’t make a 3 until 5:41 remained.
“She played amazing defense. She played so hard. She stuck with her,” Gray said. “She stayed with her assignment. She fought over every single screen. They set a lot of screens for her. She played great defense. I’m so proud of Ja’Mee.”
OU kept trying to solve the issue but perhaps put too much attention on trying to get the ball to its sophomore guard.
“Sometimes we rely too heavily on T-Rob making shots. That might be one of the reasons we stand so much on offense,” said OU’s Madi Williams, who scored 19 points. “And whenever she isn’t hitting shots, we’re all standing and it’s one big ball of nothing. I think we need to work harder and figure out how to play without her making shots.”
Oklahoma led 32-31 at halftime and scored the first six points of the second half to take a 38-31 lead and force Littell to call timeout with 8:20 left in the third quarter.
What was said during the timeout?
“We just needed to wake up and get back to how we played,” Gray said. “At halftime, we got off to a slow start, which we have a tendency to do. It’s something that we have to work on. Once we rallied after that timeout, we played really well. We played hard. We played for each other.”
OSU (14-7, 5-7) then connected on 18 of its final 28 shots, a 64.3% conversion rate.
“Oklahoma State played really well, and I didn’t think we played well at all, especially offensively,” OU coach Sherri Coale. “I thought we looked really unconvicted in the second half, especially how we were defending. Give them credit. I thought Mack and Gray were really, really good.”
Ana Llanusa finished with a game-high 26 points for OU.
Getting back-to-back wins is a boost for OSU as the season hits the important month of March.
“We have a little bit of momentum going. On our losing stretch, we weren’t finishing games well,” Gray said. “We were all close, but we weren’t finishing well. We worked a lot in practice. I think that’s really what pushed us to finish games. I’m really, really proud of the team today.”
Oklahoma St. 73, Oklahoma 69
OSU 16 15 19 23 — 73
OU 18 14 15 22 — 69
OKLAHOMA STATE (14-10, 5-7): Gray 9-19 4-6 24, Mack 10-16 3-4 23, de Sousa 7-8 1-2 15, Asberry 2-9 0-0 5, Fields 2-6 0-0 4, Dennis 1-3 0-0 2, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 8-12 73.
OKLAHOMA (12-12, 5-7): Llanusa 11-22 2-5 26, Williams 8-15 3-6 19, Robertson 2-10 5-6 11, Gregory 4-11 0-0 9, Simpson 2-6 0-0 4, Murcer 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkin 0-0 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 10-17 69.
3-point goals: OSU 3-9 (Gray 2-5, Asberry 1-3, Fields 0-1); OU 5-22 (Llanusa 2-6, Robertson 2-10, Gregory 1-4, Williams 0-2). Rebounds: OSU 38 (Mack 18); OU 33 (Simpson 15). Assists: OSU 18 (Fields 8); OU 12 (Gregory 5). Total fouls: OSU 14; OU 16. A: 2,156.